The first Android 14 open beta arrived right on schedule this month, making it easier than ever for anyone with a supported Pixel phone to test out the next version of Google's mobile OS. Unfortunately, as we — and thousands of other testers — found, Android 14 Beta 1 was pretty damn buggy. From unresponsive fingerprint sensors to system crashes, an incremental release was bound to drop ahead of next month's I/O conference, and lo and behold, Beta 1.1 is now available for download.

As a mid-cycle launch, don't expect to find many new features or secrets hidden throughout this OS. Instead, Google seems focused on alleviating some of the worst bugs, including fingerprint unlock, failed SIM detection, and missing network information in the status bar. In my time testing Android 14 a couple of weeks ago, I found myself victim to most of the issues targeted in this patch, so it's great to see Google moving fast on this front. Here's the full list of patch notes:

This minor update to Android 14 Beta 1 includes the following fixes: Fixed an issue where the system UI crashed when trying to access the Wallpaper & Style screen either through the Settings app, or by long-pressing from the home screen. (Issue #277938424)

Fixed some issues that prevented fingerprint unlock from being used. (Issue #272403537)

Fixed an issue where the status bar did not display the mobile network. (Issue #277892134)

Fixed an issue that prevented a SIM card or eSIM from being detected or activated in some cases. (Issue #278026119)

Fixed an issue where the lock screen displayed a message with an unresolved string placeholder when Smart Lock was enabled. (Issue #278011057)

If you're already enrolled in the Android 14 beta program, this patch should arrive as an OTA update soon. You can also manually download the OTA files for flashing from Google's website. If you aren't already enlisted in the beta program and you want to try it out, installing it is as simple as clicking a couple of buttons on your PC. Otherwise, you can also skip the waiting process by manually flashing it onto your device.