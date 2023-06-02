Android 14 has been out for a while now in its beta form, but we’re still constantly learning about new features hidden within it. The latest in line is an API that allows you to check how healthy your battery still is, similar to what Apple has offered on iPhones for a while. The only caveat is that right now, you need a third-party app with privileged system access to take a look at your phone’s stats, and even then it’s not clear how accurate the data is.

The new APIs responsible for showing battery health stats were spotted by Mishaal Rahman a while ago, but it seemed like they were only fully accessible for system apps (which indicates that Google wants to add a battery health feature to system settings on Pixel phones at some point). However, it turns out that third-party apps are also capable of working with these privileged APIs with the help of a permission toggled on via ADB. Developer @narektor took this task upon himself and created a proof-of-concept app that is capable of looking up a phone’s battery health level.

Mishaal Rahman notes that your mileage may vary, though. The app isn’t capable of actually measuring battery health itself — it only serves as a means to display exactly what Google’s APIs tell it to. Some of the data is even blocked out as it’s confirmed to be incorrect, like the “first usage date,” which displays 2020-12-01 for many regardless of when it was actually first used. It’s also unclear how exactly battery health data is collected and stored. Given the lack of an official UI for this from Google, it’s even possible that the APIs simply aren’t ready for use yet.

If you’ve already installed the Android 14 Beta on your Pixel phone, you can give the app a try yourself by downloading “Batt” from Gitlab. The app does a good job of guiding you through the setup process, including a note that you need to install Shizuku to use it, a service that allows you to use system APIs without having to worry about a command line interface.