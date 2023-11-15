Summary Google has launched a new system app called AICore that will power intelligent features across Android and provide apps with the latest AI models.

The app is currently only available on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices, but there are hints of wider availability in the future.

It is speculated that the app could be used to update the on-device AI foundational model and potentially bring it to other phones, but its exact purpose remains a mystery.

These days, no self-respecting tech company would be caught dead without some buzzworthy AI features in its back pocket. On the same day Google debuted Android 14, it simultaneously took the wraps off its Pixel 8 series, and the company sent presenter after presenter onto the stage to brag about all the new AI functionality in its latest products. It was fairly impressive, even if some of those features still needed time to cook. Now, Google has launched a new system app that looks to help carry these machine learning features forward on Android 14 devices.

As reported by Nail Sadykov, editor of the Google News Telegram channel, a new AICore listing has appeared on the Google Play Store. Evidence of this app's existence was first spotted by Mishaal Rahman on Twitter when the code sleuth noted that Android 14 contained a stub for this app — a practice Google routinely employs when it's readying a new system app that will receive updates through the Play Store.

At the moment, it's not abundantly clear exactly what this app will do — however, Google's description says that it powers "intelligent features across Android" and that it "provides apps with the latest AI models." The listing will currently only load when viewed from a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, but this phrasing seems to suggest wider availability may be in the cards down the road. And as Mishaal Rahman pointed out on Telegram, the required OS version is listed as Android 12+, and stubs for the app are also present on builds of Android 14 for other Pixel phones.

Google's screenshots for the app offer a little more insight. As you may recall, the company made a point in its presentation on October 4 to herald the Pixel 8 Pro as the first phone with an entire AI foundational model available completely on-device. Much of this language is mirrored in the first screenshot, which states "AI-driven features run directly on your device using the latest foundational models." So it's possible this will be used to update that on-device model, and if expanded availability is in the cards, it could potentially bring the entirely on-device foundational model to other phones. But that is pure speculation at this point.

The naming convention is a familiar one at least, with Google also maintaining an ARCore app that brings similar updates to backend functionality. And the shroud of mystery surrounding the app's exact purpose is perfectly on-brand for Google's AI efforts — like CEO Sundar Pichai said in an interview on 60 Minutes earlier this year, "There is an aspect of [AI] which we call ... a black box. You know, you don't fully understand."