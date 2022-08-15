Android 13 is a relatively light upgrade to the mobile operating system, but there are new features, including introducing a QR code scanner you can access from the lock screen or your phone's quick settings. Oddly, that QR code scanner feature has made its way early to one phone that doesn't even have Android 13 yet. According to Mishaal Rahman, the JioPhone Next has the new feature early as part of its Android 12L update.

Rahman confirms the latest 12L update rolled out to the phone in the last few days, and it seems that's when the QR code scanner tile and a lock screen shortcut appeared then. Previously we've seen these features work as part of the Android 13 beta software, but it's the first time it has been spotted on any older versions of Android.

The new QR code scanner features are part of the OS in Android 13, so this doesn't appear to be a third-party option either. Rahman says there's a slim chance that Jio implemented its own QR code scanner feature, but he's uncertain why the company would do that. He suggests it may be that the company backported some of Android 13's framework changes, but that isn't entirely clear.

QR codes are readily used as part of payment systems in India, which is the JioPhone Next's primary market. The company may have wanted to push this feature out quicker than an Android 13 upgrade.

In Android 13, this new tool becomes a tile when you swipe down for the quick settings menu as part of Android 13. It's also available from the bottom right of the lock screen for when you quickly want to access the scanner. A native QR code scanner as part of Android makes sense in a post-Covid-19 world, considering how our usage has changed in recent years. Android 13 is expected to land on compatible Pixel devices by the end of August.