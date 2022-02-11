Android 13 DP1 is here, giving us our first glimpse at the next upgrade for your smartphone. While some of the more extensive changes are undoubtedly being held back for upcoming beta versions later this year, this first iteration gives us a good idea of Google's plans to refine all of those new features added in 2021. Android 12 puts a big focus on privacy, and with Android 13, it's about to give users a bigger picture of how their data is being used.

As spotted by Mishaal Rahman at Esper.io, Google is testing a 7-day view with its Privacy dashboard. It's a step up from its current implementation, limiting data to a 24 hour period. Although it's not user-facing in DP1, it'll be stored within the overflow menu once active. The 7-days option uses the same layout as when the app displays 24 hours of data, but with far more context about how your personal information has been used and accessed.

Rahman says it's possible this feature could come to Android 12 devices, negating the need to wait for an update on your phone, as an update to the "PermissionController Mainline module." We'll have to wait and see whether or not Google holds this back for Android 13 or if it arrives later this year for current devices.

Google has put a lot of emphasis on privacy over the last year or so, and it's good to see Android 13's developer previews starting out with a similar focus. A stable version is planned for release in the second half of this year.

