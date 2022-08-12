Android 13 contains a wealth of new features and updates, but many of these require a little digging to find. Unlike Android 12, which introduced sweeping design changes, Android 13 focuses on refining these changes. So you'll need to delve into your Settings app to find many of the new additions to the OS.

In this article, we walk you through some subtler changes in your settings introduced by Android 13 and where to find them. If you're interested in the rest of Android 13, check out our breakdown of everything we know about Android 13.

Change your app language settings

This setting is a must-change for bilingual Android users. While you can already change your phone's language, Android 13 introduces per-app language settings. This lets you use individual apps in a different language from the rest of your phone. This is helpful because while many popular apps work fine in any language, some are optimized for single languages, resulting in inaccurate translations.

To enable this setting, head to the App Info page of an app and tap the Language button.

Only apps with resource files defining languages offer this feature. This file is provided by the developer, so don't be surprised if your favorite app doesn't initially support per-app language settings.

Use button navigation to enable Google Assistant

Android has been dutifully following in the footsteps of iOS when it comes to navigation buttons, shifting towards gestures as the standard method of navigation. However, for die-hard fans of the old three-button navigation bar, Android 13 now lets you activate Google Assistant by long pressing the Home button.

Here's how to change this setting:

Open Settings . Enter 3-button navigation in the search bar. Tap the Settings button next to the 3-button navigation option. Toggle the Hold Home for Assistant slider to the on position.

Disable the lock screen's double-line clock

When you are mercifully free of notifications, Android 12 changes the lock screen's clock to an enormous double-line display. However, Android 13 introduces a setting to tuck it nicely in the upper-right corner of your screen. It's the same way it would appear if you had a notification on your screen.

Open Settings . Enter double-line clock in the search bar. In the search results, toggle the Double-line clock slider to the off position.

Control smart home devices without unlocking your phone

Android 13 removes the need to unlock your phone to use your smart home devices. However, it's off by default, so you'll need to head into your Settings menu to enable it.

Open Settings . Enter Control from locked device in the search bar. In the search results, toggle the Control from locked device slider to the on position.

Just like per-app language settings, this feature requires app support to function. It may be some time before your smart home app supports this feature.

Enable Dark mode at bedtime

Android's Dark theme could previously be scheduled to turn on at a custom time or at sunset. Android 13 introduces the ability to schedule it for your bedtime as set in the Digital Wellbeing app.

Open Settings . Enter Dark theme in the search bar. Tap Schedule in the search results. Tap Schedule in the Dark theme menu. Tap Turns on at bedtime in the pop-up menu.

Depending on your phone, you may find its vibration setting to be too loud or too quiet. In Android 13, you can now change the vibration intensity for notifications, alarms, and media.

Open Settings . Enter Use vibration & haptics in the search bar. Tap Use vibration & haptics in the search results. Move the Alarm vibration slider to change the intensity of your notifications and alarms. Move the Media vibration slider to change the intensity of your media.

Get the best Android 13 experience possible

Android 13's focus on refining existing features rather than introducing new ones could mean a more stable experience for everyone. However, this does mean we're waiting on substantial features that we hope to see in Android 14. If your phone isn't getting Android 13, nevertheless Android 14, most of our top phone picks will get software upgrades for years to come.