Google introduced themed icons with Android 12, along with its new Material You design language. The feature does what you would expect. It matches the app icons on your homescreen with the colors from your wallpaper, giving your favorite Android phone an even better look. This gives you a uniform, less busy look for your launcher.
The feature only worked for a handful of Google apps on Android 12. For Android 13, Google corrected this shortcoming. However, app developers still have to add support for their icons themselves. That means that even when you turn on themed icons, it's likely that not all of them will follow your preferred styling.
Even with that in mind, a good selection of third-party apps supports the Material You feature. In this article, we show you all the supported apps we could find, along with tips on what you can do about apps that don't offer themed icons yet.
How to activate themed icons on Android
To get started with themed icons, you first need to know how to turn them on. The process differs slightly across manufacturers, and your phone must be updated to Android 13 to support the feature in. For most phones, you can follow these instructions:
- Tap and hold an empty spot on your homescreen. A popup appears.
- Select the Wallpaper & style shortcut. A settings panel appears.2 Images
- Scroll to the bottom of the screen and turn on the Themed icons toggle.
- Go back home to see the themed icons in action.2 Images
You can also change the colors of the themed icons to an extent. You can change them by switching your wallpaper, with Android automatically selecting a dominant color. Alternatively, you can stick with your wallpaper and select one of the 16 color schemes displayed at the top of the Wallpaper & style section.
All the themed icons we spotted so far
The biggest apps that have received themed icon support so far are WhatsApp and Spotify. The messaging platform is ubiquitous around the world, and Spotify is synonymous with streaming music. It's great that this essential part of many people's homescreen already supports the new theming option. More big companies have also jumped on board already. Players like Slack, Reddit, Pinterest, and LinkedIn have added support.
- 1Password
- American Express
- Anchor by Spotify
- Babbel
- Banking4
- Basecamp
- Battery Guru
- Beeper
- Bitwarden
- Brave
- Bumble
- Bundled Notes
- Cafe Buddy
- Cast My Radio
- Castro
- Citrix Workspace
- CommuniqAI
- Credit Karma
- Cync by GE
- Dashlane
- Daybridge
- Dolphin Emulator
- DRM Info
- Dropbox
- DuckDuckGo
- Dynamic Wallpaper
- Ecosia
- Element Messenger
- ESPN
- Etsy
- Exposure Calculator
- Fastmail
- Fitbit
- Fotmob
- Frameo
- Genius Scan
- Infinity for Reddit
- Instacard
- Inware
- iOSXPC Wallpapers
- Joey for Reddit
- Joyn
- Lichess
- MicCheck
- Microsoft Edge
- Musicolet
- MyFitnessPal
- MyWallApp
- N26
- Nest
- NextCloud
- Nextdoor
- Offline Diary
- Opera
- Opera GX
- Pano Scrobbler for LastFM
- PhonePe
- Pix Wallpapers
- Pluma Browser
- Pocket Casts
- Podcast Addict
- Poweramp
- Public
- Relay for Reddit
- Repainter
- Retro Music Player
- Revolut
- Samsung Health
- Samsung Internet
- Samsung Smart Switch
- Shazam
- Shizuku
- Shortcut Maker
- Signal
- Skit
- Slack
- Sleep as Android
- Spotify
- Stats.fm
- Swappa
- Symfonium
- Sync for Reddit
- Talon for Twitter
- Telegram
- Telegram X
- Todoist
- Transit
- Trello
- Twitch
- Twitter Alpha
- UDisc
- URL Checker
- Vivaldi
- Vivino
- VLC
- Wikipedia
- Yandex Translate
- Yatse Kodi Remote
- Yazio
- YNAB
We left out Google apps and other pre-installed apps here, like those on Samsung phones. While there are some oddities, like YouTube Studio, the Pixel Watch app, and Stadia, that don't support themed icons, almost all of its other apps come with the monochrome look—as long as you have a Pixel phone. Some Google apps don't have proper themed icons added to their APKs, leaving the Pixel Launcher to do this job.
How to make your own themed icons if you can't wait
There is a solution if you have apps that you can't live without but don't offer themed icons. To get started, install the Shortcut Maker app from the Play Store. This application allows you to add custom icons to any app you want. It also supports creating themed icons.
- Open the Shortcut Maker app.
- Select the Apps option in the upper-left corner.
- Scroll through the list or use search to find the app you want to tweak and tap it.2 Images
- Tap the Icon section in the middle of the next screen.
- Go to the Themed tab to look at the colorful options you have.
- If you use a light theme, use the first shortcut in the second row. For a dark-themed icon, choose the first option in the third row.
- When you're done, select the checkmark in the upper-right corner.2 Images
- At the bottom of the next screen, select Create Shortcut.
- Choose Add to home screen.2 Images
You have to repeat these steps for all apps you want to theme.
There are some issues with this system, though. While the icons you create this way look and feel like themed icons, they're not dynamic and won't automatically change colors when you switch wallpapers. They also won't switch to the dark theme when you turn that on. You will additionally have to live with a small shortcut symbol in the lower-right corner of the app unless you use a custom launcher that can suppress this. The icons also don't support the shortcuts you can usually access by pressing and holding the app on your homescreen.
Themed icons are here to stay
Whether you like themed icons or not, they're here to stay. Slowly but surely, more apps are adding support. Many homescreens might look perfectly fine when you turn on themed icons, so give it a try. Meanwhile, themed icons aren't the only great new thing to come with this Android version. Here are the top 13 underrated features from Android 13.