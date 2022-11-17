Google introduced themed icons with Android 12, along with its new Material You design language. The feature does what you would expect. It matches the app icons on your homescreen with the colors from your wallpaper, giving your favorite Android phone an even better look. This gives you a uniform, less busy look for your launcher.

The feature only worked for a handful of Google apps on Android 12. For Android 13, Google corrected this shortcoming. However, app developers still have to add support for their icons themselves. That means that even when you turn on themed icons, it's likely that not all of them will follow your preferred styling.

Even with that in mind, a good selection of third-party apps supports the Material You feature. In this article, we show you all the supported apps we could find, along with tips on what you can do about apps that don't offer themed icons yet.

How to activate themed icons on Android

To get started with themed icons, you first need to know how to turn them on. The process differs slightly across manufacturers, and your phone must be updated to Android 13 to support the feature in. For most phones, you can follow these instructions:

Tap and hold an empty spot on your homescreen. A popup appears. Select the Wallpaper & style shortcut. A settings panel appears. 2 Images Close Scroll to the bottom of the screen and turn on the Themed icons toggle. Go back home to see the themed icons in action. 2 Images Close

You can also change the colors of the themed icons to an extent. You can change them by switching your wallpaper, with Android automatically selecting a dominant color. Alternatively, you can stick with your wallpaper and select one of the 16 color schemes displayed at the top of the Wallpaper & style section.

All the themed icons we spotted so far

The biggest apps that have received themed icon support so far are WhatsApp and Spotify. The messaging platform is ubiquitous around the world, and Spotify is synonymous with streaming music. It's great that this essential part of many people's homescreen already supports the new theming option. More big companies have also jumped on board already. Players like Slack, Reddit, Pinterest, and LinkedIn have added support.

1Password

American Express

Anchor by Spotify

Babbel

Banking4

Basecamp

Battery Guru

Beeper

Bitwarden

Brave

Bumble

Bundled Notes

Cafe Buddy

Cast My Radio

Castro

Citrix Workspace

CommuniqAI

Credit Karma

Cync by GE

Dashlane

Daybridge

Dolphin Emulator

DRM Info

Dropbox

DuckDuckGo

Dynamic Wallpaper

Ecosia

Element Messenger

ESPN

Etsy

Exposure Calculator

Fastmail

Fitbit

Fotmob

Frameo

Genius Scan

Infinity for Reddit

Instacard

Inware

iOSXPC Wallpapers

Joey for Reddit

Joyn

Lichess

LinkedIn

MicCheck

Microsoft Edge

Musicolet

MyFitnessPal

MyWallApp

N26

Nest

NextCloud

Nextdoor

Offline Diary

Opera

Opera GX

Pano Scrobbler for LastFM

PhonePe

Pinterest

Pix Wallpapers

Pluma Browser

Pocket

Pocket Casts

Podcast Addict

Poweramp

Public

Reddit

Relay for Reddit

Repainter

Retro Music Player

Revolut

Samsung Health

Samsung Internet

Samsung Smart Switch

Shazam

Shizuku

Shortcut Maker

Signal

Skit

Slack

Sleep as Android

Spotify

Stats.fm

Swappa

Symfonium

Sync for Reddit

Talon for Twitter

Telegram

Telegram X

Todoist

Transit

Trello

Twitch

Twitter Alpha

UDisc

URL Checker

Vivaldi

Vivino

VLC

WhatsApp

Wikipedia

Yandex Translate

Yatse Kodi Remote

Yazio

YNAB

We left out Google apps and other pre-installed apps here, like those on Samsung phones. While there are some oddities, like YouTube Studio, the Pixel Watch app, and Stadia, that don't support themed icons, almost all of its other apps come with the monochrome look—as long as you have a Pixel phone. Some Google apps don't have proper themed icons added to their APKs, leaving the Pixel Launcher to do this job.

How to make your own themed icons if you can't wait

There is a solution if you have apps that you can't live without but don't offer themed icons. To get started, install the Shortcut Maker app from the Play Store. This application allows you to add custom icons to any app you want. It also supports creating themed icons.

Open the Shortcut Maker app. Select the Apps option in the upper-left corner. Scroll through the list or use search to find the app you want to tweak and tap it. 2 Images Close Tap the Icon section in the middle of the next screen. Go to the Themed tab to look at the colorful options you have. If you use a light theme, use the first shortcut in the second row. For a dark-themed icon, choose the first option in the third row. When you're done, select the checkmark in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close At the bottom of the next screen, select Create Shortcut. Choose Add to home screen. 2 Images Close

You have to repeat these steps for all apps you want to theme.

There are some issues with this system, though. While the icons you create this way look and feel like themed icons, they're not dynamic and won't automatically change colors when you switch wallpapers. They also won't switch to the dark theme when you turn that on. You will additionally have to live with a small shortcut symbol in the lower-right corner of the app unless you use a custom launcher that can suppress this. The icons also don't support the shortcuts you can usually access by pressing and holding the app on your homescreen.

Themed icons are here to stay

Whether you like themed icons or not, they're here to stay. Slowly but surely, more apps are adding support. Many homescreens might look perfectly fine when you turn on themed icons, so give it a try. Meanwhile, themed icons aren't the only great new thing to come with this Android version. Here are the top 13 underrated features from Android 13.