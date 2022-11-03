Ever since Google rolled out Android 13 to Pixel devices in August this year, we’ve gently been seeing updates to other Android phones, and it seems Sony is up next. If you own either of Sony’s top smartphones from this year, you will likely see Android 13 roll out to your phone shortly.

Both the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV have been confirmed for the Android 13 update. It was announced on a variety of Sony’s social media channels with the phrase “We’re introducing the Android 13 Update with the latest features to Xperia 1 IV and 5 IV”. The specifics are still a little unclear though.

We’ve yet to see the update reach any users with many users saying they’ve not yet seen the new software. There’s no timeline shared by Sony, and we’ve yet to see a changelog from the company on what is coming either. Android Police has asked Sony for more details on the Android 13 rollout, and we’ll keep you updated when we hear back or spot anything on the company’s tracker.

Expect similar features to what Pixel phones have received with Android 13, but with a Sony twist to the design. Plus, there may be additional Sony features. We would expect app language preferences, opt-in notifications, and the redesigned media player to arrive on both of these phones. We won’t know for sure until we hear more from Sony, though.