Android allows you to easily share the credentials of the Wi-Fi network your phone is currently connected to through a QR code. Any other Android or iPhone can scan the QR code to connect to the same network. It was also possible to take a screenshot of the QR code for sharing purposes. But then, for some inexplicable reason, Google changed this behavior with the Android 13 March Feature Drop. So, when you took a screenshot, you only got a blank screen. Thankfully, the company seems to have had a change of heart and has reverted this change in the latest Android 13 QPR3 Beta.

When the issue was first reported on the Google Issue Tracker, a Google engineer confirmed this was an intended behavioral change. The company made this tweak by adding the FLAG_SECURE flag to the Wi-Fi sharing page, which is what many other apps use that don't want you to take a screenshot of the private and sensitive data on the screen. This move made little sense since to get to the Wi-Fi sharing page, you must first verify your identity using biometric authentication.

Now, Mishaal Rahman notes that Google has reverted the flag in Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3, meaning it is once again possible to screenshot the QR code for easy sharing through your favorite messaging app. Presumably, this behavior change should also be a part of the next Android 14 beta. At the moment, it is unclear why Google reverted this change and if it is an intentional move from the company.

Using a QR code for sharing your Wi-Fi password is more secure than sharing the password in plain text. So, Google should not have removed this option in the first place. Unless the company changes its mind, you can again take a screenshot of the QR code on the Wi-Fi sharing page once the June Feature Drop for the Pixel is out. That is, if you are not already a part of the beta program.