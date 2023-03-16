Google's beta programs have become outright confusing for anyone who doesn't follow too closely. The company is currently testing the next big release of its mobile operating system, Android 14, which is now in its developer preview phase. Google is also at it with Android 13 betas, though, which it uses to test its quarterly Pixel Feature Drops. Since the March Feature Drop went live for everyone, the next in line is the June Feature Drop, and as such, Google has started its Quarterly Platform Release 3 (QPR3) beta for Android 13 on March 15. Here is everything new in this release.

The app drawer animation is much smoother

2 Images

Close

1st: Previous versions. 2nd: Android 13 QPR3.

Google added an option to automatically show the keyboard when you open the app drawer to jump right into search. As convenient as that is, you may have noticed that the keyboard and the app drawer fly in at different speeds. This animation discrepancy is fixed in Android 13 QPR3, with the keyboard and the app drawer finally moving up at the same speed. This may just be a small cosmetic change, but it makes for a better experience.

Small design adjustments

Mishaal Rahman reports that the transcient taskbar for tablets and foldables is back in Android 13 QPR3. This is a tweak to the taskbar that makes it disappear automatically when you don’t interact with it, only showing up when you swipe up a little from the bottom. It was first introduced in QPR2 Beta 2 but then removed later on. Note that you can only access this when you set your device to a DPI of 600 or higher, and only when you use gesture navigation rather than buttons.

When you want to change your wallpaper on QPR3, you might also notice another change first introduced in Android 14 DP2. The wallpaper preview is now showing your new background in a fullscreen view, making it easier for you to gauge whether or not you really like it.

In one last change related to the launcher, Android 13 QPR3 decouples the weather report from the smart space in the top left corner of the home and lock screen on Pixel phones. This allows you to disable the weather card on the lock screen, as Mishaal Rahman demonstrates. The tweak was also introduced in Android 14 DP2, so it’s not clear if it will actually come to Android 13 or if it’s just leftover code.

If you don’t love always seeing the battery percentage in your status bar, the Pixels left you out of luck for a while. Rather than showing you a percentage number when you swipe down to see the notifications, they would instead show you a time-based estimate, making it very inconvenient to see hard numbers. This forced many to turn on the battery percentage in the status bar. The percentage is now back in the notification shade with QPR3.

Some tweaks are currently in the works for the launcher that hit a similar cosmetic note. The menu that pops up when you long-press an app icon looks different, though you have to activate hidden developer flags in order to make this change show up. Rather than putting every single item in a box of its own, the redesign offers three boxes to help differentiate the individual sections available: App info, widgets, and other administrative options in one box, in-app shortcuts in the next, and notifications in another one. The opening animation has also been tweaked a little, with the menu now flying in right from the icon you press, along with a small bounce back when it reaches its intended size. This design change is also available in Android 14 DP2, but it’s hidden there, too.

Further tweaks in Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1

There are a few more changes in the works that are worth highlighting:

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 adds preparations for custom lock screen shortcuts, which will allow you to switch to a few pre-selected options other than smart home controls and wallet.

The new release adds code for custom emoji wallpapers, though like on Android 14 DP2, this isn’t active by default just yet.

Some people on Reddit also noted that the colors appear more vivid and darker on QPR3, which looks particularly great when you use an app in dark mode. Sadly, this might just be a bug, as 9to5Google explains.

Get Android 13 QPR3 right now

If you want in on the fun, be sure to join Google’s beta program. While it’s easy enough to get an over-the-air update for the beta, you need to keep in mind that the way back is harder and involves a full reset. So if you want to get the QPR3 beta, you might have to wait for three monhts until you can return to a stable build without losing your data.