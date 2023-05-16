Early May is always a busy time for Android enthusiasts, between all the news coming out of Google I/O and the latest platform builds to try out — we're just a few days removed from the release of Android 14 Beta 2. But while Android 14 still has a few months to go before it's ready for its formal release, Google's June 2023 Pixel Feature Drop will be here a whole lot sooner. Today we move one step closer, with the arrival of Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3.2 for Pixel phones.

Just like Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3.1, this new build is primarily a bugfix release. While the patches contained in Beta 3.1 included a lot of stablity improvements, tackling memory leaks and resolving app crashes, Beta 3.2 is basically all about fixing connectivity issues:

Fixed an input synchronization issue with the system UI that caused windows to stop receiving touch input or to receive touch input in the wrong location. (Issue #279560321)

Fixed an issue that could cause calls over Wi-Fi to disconnect unexpectedly.

Fixed issue that could prevent a SIM card from being detected properly or from being activated during phone setup.

Fixed an issue where a device could fail to register IMS over Wi-Fi when leaving LTE coverage and entering Wi-Fi coverage.

Fixed issues that caused unexpected dips with cellular connectivity speeds or reliability.

Google is clear that this is just a minor release, and unless you were experiencing any of the issues described above, your QPR3 testing experience should go largely unchanged. Just like Beta 3.1, this one sticks to the May security patch for most Pixel phones, with the exception of 6-series models on Verizon (that remain on April).

Users with phones already enrolled in the beta will see their 3.2 updates begin arriving shortly. We can't imagine many of you will feel compelled to jump to the head of that line and manually install a factory image or OTA, but the options are here if you do. And as for the rest of us, the stable June 2023 Pixel Feature Drop will only be a few more weeks away.