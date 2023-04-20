Google is running two separate beta programs for its Pixel phones at the moment, so things are getting a little confusing. But the company has just started rolling out the Beta 3 release of its Android 13 QPR3 build, which will eventually be sent out to the stable channel as the June 2023 Pixel Feature Drop. If you're currently running Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 or the Beta 2.1 patch release, you should see this new update today.

Things get complicated when you start talking about the Android 14 Beta, which just had its first release and has been a buggy mess so far. To put it as bluntly as possible, people who have installed Android 14 will not receive this update. Also starting today, if you enroll a device in the Android Beta Program, you'll be opted into the Android 14 Beta — in other words, this new Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3 release will only be available to people who were already on the Android 13 QPR3 Beta.

For those of you who are on the Android 13 QPR3 Beta, today's update comes with a build number of T3B3.230413.003 and packs a solid list of bug fixes, per Google's release notes:

Fixed issues that could cause Wi-Fi calling to stop working.

Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause the system to get stuck on the home screen with no app icons and either the normal background or a blank, black background.

Fixed an issue where the system UI crashed when trying to access the Wallpaper & style screen both in the system settings app or by long-pressing from the home screen.

Fixed an issue that could cause the screen on some devices to flash green when toggled if the phone was in a high temperature environment.

Fixed an issue where the camera displayed a black screen if the user tried to open the camera by pressing the power button twice.

Fixed an issue where in some cases when a work profile is switched on or off, the device rebooted instead.

If your device is eligible for this upgrade, just head to Settings -> System -> System updates, then tap the Check for updates button to get things going. Google has said in its Reddit post for this release that if you're on QPR3 Beta 1, checking for updates will result in an OTA for Beta 2, but once you install that, you'll be able to update to Beta 3.

With the beta signup page now opting you into the Android 14 Beta by default, the only other way to get on the Android 13 QPR3 Beta at this point would be the manual method of sideloading the OTA files or flashing the factory images.

Thanks: Moshe