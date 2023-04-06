Google's prepping the June 2023 Feature Drop for its Pixel devices, and users on the beta program are starting to see a new update today. Android 13 QPR3, or Quarterly Platform Release 3, has just hit another milestone with a Beta 2.1 hotfix making its debut alongside a fresh set of modem updates.

QPR3 Beta 2 just dropped a week ago, so this latest update is a bit unexpected. It doesn't appear to bring any major new features, but users who have been experiencing connectivity issues could be in for some relief. In Google's official release notes for the version, the only improvement listed is to the modem.

The new version has a build number of T3B2.230316.005 and a Google Play Services version of 23.11.15, but the Android Security Patch Level is still March 2023. This was somewhat expected, as Google is running behind on its April 2023 security patch for Pixel devices, even on the stable channel. The rest of the listed changes are the same as they were with QPR3 Beta 2:

Improvements for Adaptive Charging that can automatically adjust to your charging needs using on-device signals.

Fixed an issue that caused the volume panel to flicker when adjusting the volume using the volume buttons.

Fixed an issue that caused the system UI to get stuck in a blurry state in some cases, such as unlocking the device or finishing a phone call.

Fixed an issue where the notification shade was closing immediately after a user opened it.

Fixed an issue where the always-on display was displayed over apps and other content after unlocking the device.

Fixed an issue where a device couldn't copy apps and data wirelessly during first-time setup.

If you want to get in on the fun, just enroll your Pixel 4a or newer in the Android Beta Program and check for updates. If you're already in the beta, you should get this version right away if you head to Settings -> System -> System update and mash the Check for updates button — but if that's not working, there's always the manual method of flashing the factory images or sideloading the OTA.

Thanks: Edurardo