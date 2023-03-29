April is right around the corner, and you are absolutely right to be concerned about phony tech announcements trying to take advantage of all us gullible fools. But we've still got a few days to go until we face that onslaught, and thankfully Google is taking the opportunity to get some new software out now, ahead of all that mess. It's only been two weeks since we got out hands on Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1, and today Google's already dropping Beta 2.

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 is available now for all Google Pixel phones from the Pixel 4a up to the latest Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. This is the software that will ultimately hit stable as the June Pixel Feature Drop, but for those interested in getting an early look, this new beta is your chance.

We're not looking at a ton of changes compared to the last release (understandable, considering it's only been a couple weeks), and according to Google's notes, this build includes one new feature tweak and a bunch of bugfixes:

Improvements for Adaptive Charging that can automatically adjust to your charging needs using on-device signals.

Fixed an issue that caused the volume panel to flicker when adjusting the volume using the volume buttons.

Fixed an issue that caused the system UI to get stuck in a blurry state in some cases, such as unlocking the device or finishing a phone call.

Fixed an issue where the notification shade was closing immediately after a user opened it.

Fixed an issue where the always-on display was displayed over apps and other content after unlocking the device.

Fixed an issue where a device couldn't copy apps and data wirelessly during first-time setup.

If you're already enrolled in the beta, you should be getting your update relatively soon with this latest release. For those of you feeling a little impatient, Google's always got image files and OTAs ready for a manual install.