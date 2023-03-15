It's been a whopping two days since Google released the March Pixel Feature Drop, also known as Android 13 QPR2, but development on the next major update is already ramping up. Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 is now available for members of the Android Beta Program and anyone with a Google Pixel 4a or newer who doesn't mind flashing OTAs or factory images.

Google took to Reddit today to announce the rollout. The new version will ultimately be sent out to the public as the June 2023 Pixel Feature drop, so users who install this beta release will get a glimpse of what's to come. Early builds don't typically have many user-facing changes, and Google's release notes for this version mainly just include bug fixes, though Android expert Mishaal Rahman is already digging into the changes.

As with any prerelease software, QPR3 beta 1 will have some stability issues, so it's not recommended that you install this build on your daily driver. If you're still tempted, we'll paste the known issues below so you can see if there are any dealbreakers.

Android Platform If the user tries to open the camera by pressing the power button twice, the camera displays a black screen instead.

In some cases when a work profile is switched on or off, the device reboots instead.

The list of Recent apps sometimes becomes unresponsive if the screen orientation is changed while the list is open.

The build number for this new versions is T3B1.230224.005, and Google notes that the beta program will continue for QPR3 until the Android 14 beta program opens. You should also know that if you are participating in the QPR3 beta, you will automatically be enrolled in the Android 14 beta when it becomes available.

The easiest way to get the new version would be to enroll in the beta program, then just check for updates and install the new release like any other Android upgrade. If you're handy with a command prompt, you can also flash the factory images, but your Pixel's bootloader will need to be unlocked. An easier manual method would be to use Android Flash Tool to install the OTA.