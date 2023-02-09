We are barely one week into February, and Google feels like it's already done a full month's worth of product announcements and new software releases. While the first Android 14 Developer Preview is the biggest news on the latter front this week, it follows Google sharing Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 ahead of the March Feature Drop. Now, just one week later, we're already getting another update in the form of QPR2 Beta 3.1.

These kind of point release are far from uncommon, and tend to be used to deploy some quick bugfixes. We got one just like that in late January with QPR2 Beta 2.1, and Google's circling back now for more of the same. Same as that release, this one addresses two minor bugs:

Fixed an issue in the system Bluetooth module that could have allowed for possible out-of-bounds writes due to memory corruption. (Issue #259630761)

Fixed an issue where some Romanian translations were missing from the system image.

In addition to those fixes, we can also see that Google has updated the security patch for this release to February.

OTA updates are already incoming for users enrolled in the beta. If you're not particularly patient, factory images are also available for manual installation.