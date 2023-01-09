It might be the start of a new year, but Google is keeping right on schedule. Just a week after January's patch started rolling out to Pixels everywhere, the company has returned with Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2. It's our next look at what the March Feature Drop will bring to Google's phone lineup, and you can download it on your phone right now.

As with any beta version of Android, today's update has a handful of known issues testers should be aware of before downloading. We'll have to dig into today's update to find out what new features and tweaks made it into this month's release, but for now, you can check out the full list of bugs below:

Android Platform The list of Recent apps sometimes becomes unresponsive if the screen orientation is changed while the list is open.

In some cases when entering and exiting Picture-in-picture (PiP) mode from an app after changing the screen orientation, the system Settings app crashes with a "Settings keeps stopping" message and then the system Settings app can't be opened.

An issue with the System UI can sometimes cause it to crash from a null pointer exception.

Although Google's OTA updates can be slow to arrive on devices, we're already seeing Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 rolling out to Pixels, so if you're on the beta track, you might have a download pending right now. If you're impatient — or you hate waiting through the "optimizing apps" process — Google has image files and OTAs up and ready for anyone to grab. Like last time, every Pixel from the 4a and onwards is able to run QPR2 Beta 2.