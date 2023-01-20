There's nothing like kicking off your weekend with a brand-new Android beta. Not even two weeks after Google rolled out Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 to those who love to live on the cutting edge, the company has returned with a couple of crucial fixes that can't wait for next month. If your Pixel is currently enrolled in the beta program, QPR2 Beta 2.1 is headed to your device right now.

Aside from having a tongue twister of a name, Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 is primarily designed to squash two high-priority bugs related to 5G and Bluetooth. It's always a headache when your smartphone runs into any network issues, so it's great to see Google not waiting until February to resolve these problems. The company's own changelog refers to this as a minor update, so don't expect many surprise new features included in today's patch. Here's what's fixed:

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented devices from automatically connecting to a 5G network even when it was available. (Issue #265093352)

Fixed an issue where devices did not drop or reset an existing, encrypted Bluetooth connection after receiving a command to disable link-layer encryption for that connection.

As always, if you're unwilling to wait for an OTA update to reach your Pixel, Google has system images and OTA files available for downloading at your convenience. It's also worth noting that the list of known issues from QPR2 Beta 2 remains unchanged, so as with any round of early software, you might run into some unexpected bugs. Still, if you're already enrolled in the program, this is one patch you'll definitely want to grab.