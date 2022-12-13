We might be in the midst of the holiday season, but that doesn't mean the tech world is slowing down. Just a week after releasing the first Feature Drops in a post-Pixel 7 world, Google has returned with its first beta for QPR2. Consider it an early Christmas gift, perfect for delivering a preview of what to expect ahead of a planned stable release in March.

As is usual for QPR drops, today's launch showed up without much expectation — and, in fact, much later in the day than usual. Google did warn testers that QPR2 was on its way last week, giving everyone seven days to opt out before rolling out the patch. We expect to stumble onto plenty of secrets once we all have the update installed on our devices, but for now, you can check out the full list of known issues below.

Android Platform The list of Recent apps sometimes becomes unresponsive if the screen orientation is changed while the list is open.

In some cases when entering and exiting Picture-in-picture (PiP) mode from an app after changing the screen orientation, the system Settings app crashes with a "Settings keeps stopping" message and then the system Settings app can't be opened.

An issue with the System UI can sometimes cause the Home screen to become unresponsive. Google Apps After switching back to Normal video capture mode from Slow Motion mode in the Google Camera app, the app continues capturing slow-motion video if the capture speed was changed between the 1/8x and 1/4x while in Slow Motion mode.

As with the first QPR for Android 13, every Pixel phone from the Pixel 4a and onwards is eligible to opt into this beta. If you've been a part of the QPR1 beta program over the last few months and you didn't unroll in the last week, an OTA should arrive on your phone sometime tonight. If you want to dive headfirst into new software, you can also grab the image files or OTAs directly from Google's downloads site.