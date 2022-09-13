The toggles are there but so far they have yet to go live

Last week, Google rolled out the first Android 13 QPR1 beta for supported Pixel phones. Among the many changes we've learned about so far, we've seen a few audio-related improvements, and now Google seems to be laying the groundwork for new Pixel Buds features. The QPR beta introduces a new spatial audio toggle for headphones, but plenty of questions about its ultimate implementation remain.

Apple popularized its own spatial feature with the AirPods Pro, and Google recently confirmed it will enable a similar implementation for the Pixel Buds Pro via a software update. Google’s Spatializer APIs arrives to create the necessary framework for spatial audio in Android 13, and 9to5Google reports that the QPR beta sports a new spatial audio toggle under sound & vibration settings for every headphone — not just for the Pixel Buds Pro. Surprisingly, the toggle is also present for wired headphones.

So far, the spatial audio toggle for wired earphones only seems to be popping up with the Pixel 6 series — even though those phones don't have analog headphone jacks. Turning spatial audio on doesn’t seem to actually do much of anything right now, with no noticeable impact on the audio stream when enabled.

Since Google’s Dysonics acquisition in 2021, Android enthusiasts have been looking forward to spatial audio support on their devices, and the arrival of these new toggles suggests we won’t need to wait much longer. However, Google hasn’t committed to a timeline and exactly how this all will work when it finally arrives still remains to be seen.