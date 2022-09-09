Yesterday, Google released its first in-development build of Android 13 QPR1, and as beta testers take the updated platform for a spin, they're uncovering not just plenty of new features, but also some hints about upcoming Google devices. Buried in the code, references are being spotted that alude to Google's work on both a detachable Nest hub-style Pixel tablet and the rumored Pixel foldable.

In a series of tweets based on code snippets in the QPR1 Beta 1, developer Kuba Wojciechowski shows the references he's spotted to a device codenamed Felix, powered by a second-generation Tensor chip, previously believed to be the anticipated Pixel 7a. However, code for the camera hardware abstraction layer (HAL) that sits between the Android framework and the camera drivers talks about Felix’s folded and unfolded states several times. That's forcing us to rethink things a little, and consider that maybe Felix is Google’s internal codename for the Pixel foldable, and not the Pixel 7a.

The camera HAL also details the specifications of the five cameras on the foldable device. On the outside, this "Pixel Fold" could sport a 50MP Sony IMX787 primary shooter, a 12MP IMX386 ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP Samsung S5K3J1 telephoto lens. Wojciechowski’s inspection of the code suggests Google could offer another S5K3J1 sensor as the cover display selfie camera, plus use an 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor for selfies when the device is unfolded.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 also has five cameras to its name, and this new find seems to support previous speculation that Google could adopt a similar five-camera configuration and physical design instead of a clamshell-style arrangement (like on the Z Flip 4, where the primary cameras serve double duty as selfie shooters when the device is folded).

The Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 code also makes reference to a device codenamed T6Pro or tangorpro. As you may be aware, "tangor" is a codename we've long associated with the Pixel tablet (which could be a smart home hub, as well), so this reasonably sounds like it could be some higher-end, or maybe just larger version of that. So far, though, there haven't been any hints as to what specific changes the hardware may deliver.

Hopefully we won’t need to wait too long for official confirmation from Google about the Pixel foldable — some reports have said the launch is on track for 2023. If that sounds like too long to wait, and you need a new phone immediately, you can always check out our list of the best Android phones available this year.

Thanks: Mishaal