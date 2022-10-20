After a grueling week of being stuck on stable, Pixel 7 owners can now get back on beta

Google's latest phones have been available for a week now, and so far, we're quite smitten with them. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro both offer some excellent improvements over their counterparts, including refined hardware and some pretty impressive camera tricks. Of course, as Pixel phones, they're also eligible to check out in-development Android versions well before those changes roll out to everyone. If you've been dying for some beta action on your new hardware, you're in luck, as Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 is now available.

Unlike last time, Google has actually delivered some patch notes for this release. There aren't a ton of bug fixes this time around — and as per usual, no new features mentioned — though a handful of issues have been dealt with. That includes blank screens, Face and Fingerprint Unlock woes, flickering full-screen video playback, and more. You can check out the full list of patch notes below.

The following issues have been resolved in Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3: Developer-reported and user-reported issues Fixed an issue for some devices where the screen unlock UI was displayed over notifications and other lock-screen content. (Issue #254163754) Other resolved issues Fixed an issue that prevented the "Flip camera for selfie" gesture from working on some devices.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the screen to go blank while attempting to unlock a device.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a device from being unlocked using either Face Unlock or Fingerprint Unlock when the device had been idle for multiple hours.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused fullscreen video playback to flicker after enabling always-on-display features and locking the screen.

If you have a supported device — ranging from the Pixel 4a all the way up to the Pixel 7 — you can grab the OTA files or factory images from Google right now. Otherwise, the update should be rolling out to every enrolled device shortly.