With Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 reaching eligible Pixel devices this week — including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — we're still in the early stages of uncovering what's new with the release. While Google's most recent flagship smartphones are getting an early taste of features like Clear Calling, it seems like there is at least one new feature designed with tablet users in mind. The feature comes in the lead-up to the launch of the Pixel Tablet.

Esper's Mishaal Rahman has uncovered a new pencil icon that appears on the taskbar at the bottom of the screen which essentially works as a quick-access button for Google Keep.

As screen recordings shared by Rahman show, tapping the pencil icon on the bottom taskbar either opens a bubble or a floating window that takes more of the screen's space. The idea here is to allow users to quickly jot down notes or doodle something while on a webpage or, presumably, anywhere else. This is a feature that Samsung has supported for a while on its Galaxy Tabs and the Note series (RIP), so its arrival on stock Android 13 is, if anything, long overdue.

Given the fact that this Google Keep shortcut is still experimental, we're expecting a few tweaks before we see it loaded onto the stable release. Rahman speculates that the feature is likely designed for the upcoming Pixel Tablet and we see no reason to dispute that. That said, even with QPR1 set to come out right around the new year, we'd still have a fair bit of waiting to do before the tablet goes on sale.

If these new features are enough reason for you to hop on board the Android 13 beta train, be sure to have a look at our step-by-step guide on flashing Android 13 betas on your device.