Google just released its November patch for its currently-supported Pixels — RIP the Pixel 4 — but if you've already upgraded your device to the latest Android 13 QPR betas, you aren't getting left out of the update game. Just a couple of weeks after QPR1 Beta 3 surprised us with a mid-month launch, QPR1 Beta 3.1 is out now, available for the Pixel 4a and newer devices.

As usual, these QPR betas give us an early look into what future Pixel Feature Drops will entail. A stable version is expected to launch as part of Google's December patch, just a few months after Android 13 took the place of one of the quarterly updates. We already have a good idea as to what this specific release will entail, but with QPR1 Beta 3.1 — a so-called "minor update" current testers are getting a handful of bug fixes ahead of a stable launch. Here's the full changelog.

Fixed a platform issue that caused apps to crash when they were using a MediaSession to handle input from hardware media playback buttons. (Issue #251798994, Issue #252665746, Issue #251381423, Issue #251513135, Issue #255500998)

to handle input from hardware media playback buttons. (Issue #251798994, Issue #252665746, Issue #251381423, Issue #251513135, Issue #255500998) Fixed issues where a device's GPU drivers sometimes caused the system UI to freeze during normal device use.

Fixed an issue where Pixel phones sometimes displayed an incorrect "Missed call" notification instead of "Call answered on another device" when the call was answered remotely by Pixel Watch (in untethered mode).

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Google Camera app to crash.

Fixed an issue that prevented Google Assistant from being activated by hotword on some devices.

Fixed an issue that prevented motion-based gestures, such as "Lift to check phone" or "Flip to Shhh", from working on some devices.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused artifacts to display when recording or viewing video on some devices.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Google Camera app to launch slowly.

Fixed an issue for Pixel 6a devices that sometimes caused the CarrierSettings to crash when inserting a SIM card.

Fixed that issue that prevented the "Go to browser" option in the notification shade from working while using an instant app.

None of this is worth getting too excited over on its own, though it proves we're closer than ever to a stable launch for Android 13 QPR1. It's unclear if we'll be getting a Beta 4, or if this surprise patch is taking the space of that particular release. Based on Google's usual schedule, Beta 4 was presumed to be coming on Wednesday, though it's clear that the Pixel 7-supporting Beta 3 patch knocked this particular QPR off its usual trajectory.

Regardless, we're likely just a month away from a stable patch for all supported Pixel devices, and this mini-update is a step in the right direction. You can grab the OTA files or factory images from Google right now, or wait for the update to roll out to every enrolled device shortly.