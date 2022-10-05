This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Another month, another beta release. While we're all eagerly anticipating tomorrow's Pixel event, reading over those last-second leaks and dreaming of what the Pixel Watch might feel like on our wrist, Google's seen it fit to drop the next Android 13 QPR1 beta on us. If you're rocking a compatible device and enrolled in the beta program, QPR1 Beta 2 is now available, delivering us a preview of an upcoming Pixel Feature Drop.

Although Google announced the patch on the Android Beta subreddit, we're still waiting on a list of changes and bug fixes to determine exactly what's new here. As always, there's a chance these builds are unstable, so you may want to keep this software away from your daily driver. Regardless, if you're rocking a supported phone — that's the Pixel 4a onwards, for those new to QPR betas — the files are up and ready to go. You can grab OTA files or factory images from Google right now, or wait for the update to hit your phone shortly. Last month's release was chock full of changes, and we can't wait to dig through what's new here.