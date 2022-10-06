Right ahead of the Pixel 7 launch event, Google decided to drop the second Android 13 QPR1 Beta. QPR, of course, is short for the Quarterly Platform Release, which Google first introduced with Android 12. These are not full system updates, but they bring a few select changes to the Pixels and other great high-end phones that opt to receive them. The second beta is filled with select great changes, so let’s dive right in.

While we still don’t have the official list of changes from Google, avid testers, first and foremost Esper.io Android expert Mishaal Rahman, were able to spot quite a few tweaks and interface updates in the new Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2.

The most notable change is probably a tweak to the audio player in the notification shade and on the lock screen. The progress bar is losing its scrubbing dot in favor of a vertical line. Some speculate that it’s supposed to look less like sperm wiggling along that way.

Another big and welcome tweak is the re-addition of battery usage stats counting down from your last charge rather than the last 24 hours, which was introduced in Android 12. This makes it much easier to gauge which apps are particularly hard on your battery as you use your phone from charge to charge, whereas the 24-hour view was only offered a poor estimate, showing you your usage habits more than battery stats.

If you’re someone who doesn’t usually fully charge their phone, the new UI makes it easier to see a history of your battery stats over multiple days with an hourly and a daily graph, as shared by a Twitter user.

There is also a new fingerprint animation when using biometric authentication, as spotted by the Google News Telegram group. It’s a small tweak that adds a checkmark to the fingerprint location once you’re done authenticating—helpful for making clear that you’ve succeeded in your action.

In preparation for Android 14’s predictive back gestures, the Settings app now supports the new animation for going to the home screen by using the back gesture. Google currently hides this option behind developer settings, so if you want to give it a try yourself, you first need to explicitly enable predictive back animations.

Smaller changes include a new description for the system languages page that tells you how you benefit from adding multiple languages to your system. There is also a tweak to the screen saver selection screen. A “Show additional information” toggle now allows you to add more details like time and weather for your screen saver.

Users on Reddit report that a bug affecting the Recents overview has been fixed. Previously, even a small swipe up would fully close the app you’re currently seeing in Recents. Now, you need a more deliberate action, making it harder to accidentally activate it. It also seems like Google tweaked vibrations for the Recents screen and unlocking ever so slightly.

There are a few more features that haven’t made it to the beta-testing public just yet, but Mishaal Rahman was still able to enable screens and dig up more details on them. Google continues to work on Clear Calling, which aims to reduce background noise during your phone calls. The company additionally gets things in order for Safety Center, a new hub for scanning for viruses and checking device settings, encouraging to use best practices like a screen lock. Both of these features aren’t functional or user-facing yet.

If you want to give the new beta a try on your Pixel, be sure to join the beta program or download the factory image from Google’s website. Should you be more interested in the new Pixel 7 that launches soon, we got you covered—here is what to expect at the October Google event. We’ve also got an overview of everything that’s new in Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1.

