Eager beavers who have been riding the Android 13 beta train on their Pixels are now feeling out what's new, what's good, and what's broken in the second beta release for the QPR1 update. It's been more than a week since the update's landed and now Google wants to hear some feedback.

As with previous beta and preview releases, the company is opening up a 5-minute survey for those running T1B2.220916.004 on their Pixel 4a or later. It's an anonymous survey that asks for qualitative judgments on all the big and small aspects such as stability, performance, device temperature, authentication, etc., as well as a few overall assessments including a simple comparison between beta 2 and beta 1.

Those who want to report major bugs should do so through more appropriate facilities including the public issue tracker or the Android Feedback app. This survey isn't really the place to get any sort of expedited escalation.

There are a few mountains we can pick out of what can easily be dismissed as a molehill of an update: battery life estimations based off of last charge instead of the constant 24-hour window have returned from Android 12 and the predictive back gesture can be enabled for the first time.

If you're wondering where we are in the QPR1 release timeline, by Google's own roadmap, it looks like we're in the 45-60 day range stretch at this point with the software package set to go public as a December Feature Drop. Sounds like we could be in for a third beta. We'll see.