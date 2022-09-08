Android 13 might be available for all supported Pixel phones, but that doesn't mean Google is closing down its beta program for good. As promised, the first Android 13 QPR1 beta is arriving today for compatible devices, bringing along an early preview of upcoming bug fixes and other changes before it eventually arrives in an upcoming Pixel Feature Drop.

Unlike its mainline beta series, Google usually drops its QPR previews with little fanfare. We don't expect to see many changes in this update compared to what shipped in Android 13 last month. Rather, this beta gives us an idea of what to expect in future updates, especially when looking ahead to the next Pixel Feature Drop, as every Feature Drop includes the tweaks first seen in these releases. It's not nearly as exciting as Android 14's beta program will be next year, but if you miss running early software, today's your lucky day.

Here's the official changelog for Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1:

Developer-reported issues Fixed an issue for some devices that mistakenly caused a user's emergency contact to be dialed from the lock screen when the device was in their pocket. (Issue #233159557) Other resolved issues Fixed various issues for Pixel 6a devices that made it difficult for users to unlock their device or to set up Fingerprint Unlock.

Fixed an issue that caused the system UI to crash in certain cases, such as gesturing from the edge of the screen to go back.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the 5G icon to be displayed instead of the 5G UW icon, even when the affected device was already successfully connected to a 5G UW network.

Although Google's patch notes cover bug fixes, as always, there's more here than meets the eye. Esper.io's Mishaal Rahman has dug through the release, spotting some hidden — and not-so-hidden — features. Here are some of his findings.

This update includes an early version of October's security patch — not the September update shipped earlier this week.

LC3 now appears as an available codec for Bluetooth audio. It pairs with last week's report that Google is bringing Bluetooth LE Audio — which includes the LC3 codec — to the Pixel 7 series next month. Likewise, spatial audio is here as well, though it doesn't seem like either of these options are working reliably.

Android 13 includes support for Multiple Enabled Profiles on eSIM — MEP for short — but unfortunately, it isn't enabled here. eSIM is destined to be a big part of the future of Android, and this feature will allow for dual SIM from one eSIM chip.

"High sensitivity" mode is now called "Screen protector mode," a much better name for what it does.

Swapping between split-screen windows now displays a fun animation.

Android's unified security center appears to be ready to go, though it still requires manual activation. QPR1 beta 2 might unlock this for more users.

Unified search is now enabled. It was broken in the stable version of Android 13, despite working in earlier betas.

Pixel phones will soon show battery health in settings. Although it won't display specific percentages like on iOS, Google will deliver a battery rating ranging from "excellent" to "poor," along with the condition of your battery. Similarly, you can now find your warranty information within settings, without having to head to the web.

Every Pixel device from the Pixel 4a onwards is eligible for this release. If you were part of the Android 13 beta program and you didn't unenroll, you should see an OTA update reach your phone soon enough. For anyone too impatient to wait, Google has uploaded the image files to its downloads site, or you can grab the OTA directly.