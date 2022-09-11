The stable version of Android 13 QPR1 isn't expected to reach Pixel devices until December. Thankfully, the recently released QPR1 Beta 1 has shed light on some new additions to the software, including a Face Unlock option, while also revealing camera details of the upcoming Pixel foldable which is rumored to break cover in 2023. We're now coming across another change with Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 pertaining to the Pixel Recorder app.

The latest beta release appears to include an upgraded version of the Recorder app, jumping from version 3.5.456678826 to 3.7.454794857, as reported by 9to5Google. This app targets API level 33, and comes pre-installed with Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1.

Prominent among the changes is support for the Android 13 Media Player. As you can see from the screenshots below, the newer version offers a wider array of controls, comprising a large pause/play button on the right, with 5-second rewind and 10-second forward buttons sitting on either side of the progress bar.

Additionally, tapping the three-dot overflow menu within a recording includes options like "Create video clip" and "Export transcript to Google Docs," while the current iteration of the Recorder app only contains the Share, Rename, and Delete options. The options to turn the recording into a video clip and export the transcript onto Google Docs are situated within the share sheet in Recorder version 3.5.

Google has also seemingly fixed a bug wherein the "Currently recording" notification would appear only a few seconds after beginning the recording, while some dialog boxes have also been shrunken down, appearing more streamlined now.

It's possible that Google will decide to roll out Recorder version 3.7 via the Play Store, though as 9to5Google notes, it could just as likely be bundled with the stable Android 13 QPR1 update later this year.