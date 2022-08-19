Google likes to tout RCS as the end of its past messaging misfortunes; in a way, it's a solution to many problems. It's a replacement for SMS that brings many modern features, such as typing indicators and high-quality photo and video sending. But RCS breaks more often than it should. Amid a campaign by Google to shame Apple into using RCS (rhetoric that has been unsuccessful thus far and likely has little chance of working), the system has broken for a handful of Google Fi users after updating their Pixels to Android 13.

Some users have reported (via 9to5Google) that after installing Android 13, RCS stopped working correctly on their Google Fi phones. While it works while using Wi-Fi, switching to mobile data makes it switch to a message that reads "Connecting...". It doesn't seem to be happening to everyone, but a handful of users are affected by the issue. It has been a problem since the Android 13 beta if a bug report is anything to go by, and it has carried over to the stable version.

What can you do for now? Back in May, when the issue was first spotted, a Google employee recommended the following steps to try and get it to work:

Turn on airplane mode Go to Settings > Storage and clear storage for Carrier Services and Messages (this does not delete message history) Turn off airplane mode Open Messages and try again

At the moment, Google has stated that it has shared the issue with its product and engineering team, so the company is hopefully looking into the issue and, perhaps, looking to release a fix in either a future Android 13 patch or another minor update. In the meantime, you can try the above steps to see if the problem gets fixed for you. We've asked Google for comment, and we'll update this post if we hear back.