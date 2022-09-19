You might be enjoying the little quality-of-life improvements that Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 brings. Or, maybe you're not. At the end of the beta process, Pixel users will be enjoying a mid-cycle update that will bring prominent fixes as well as neat features like support for the LC3 audio codec and call clarity enhancement. But to get those changes right, Google is hoping beta testers will give their feedback and it has opened up an opportunity to do just that.

The company has opened up an anonymous, 5-minute survey for those who are using T1B1.220819.006/007 on their Pixel device. Users will be asked about their experiences on battery life, messaging, connectivity, authentication (the fingerprint sensors always seem to get finicky with bigger updates), and more.

Critical issues and bugs are still being fielded primarily through the Android Feedback app or the public issue tracker, though some users took the opportunity to express their gripes about how the Pixel 4 series of devices could've easily supported this update. We generally feel the same way, though.

Google issued a similar survey back in June for Android 13 Beta 3.