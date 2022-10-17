Paranoid Android is kicking into high gear its Android 13 push with heaps of devices getting into pre-release builds of what it calls Topaz. The dev team fired the starting pistol over the weekend with an alpha for the Nothing Phone 1. But since then, it's been betas all the way for several OnePlus and Pixel phones.

Topaz Beta builds are already out for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a. The v1 builds came out for the 6 and 6 Pro on Saturday, but were quickly followed up with hotfixes in a v1.1 over-the-air update. The Pixel 6a build came out on Sunday. Needless to say, these devices have already received Google's official treatment of Android 13, but we're sure some owners will appreciate Paranoid Android's take on the platform for the first time on their devices.

This afternoon, the Paranoid devs have moved on to OnePlus with the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro getting Topaz. Both phones are due to receive Android 13 from OnePlus in the form of OxygenOS 13 at some point, but we suspect many device owners will be more eager to try out Topaz given their early experiences on OxygenOS 12.

Paranoid Android says its ROMs are based off of a modified Android Open Source Project code base maintained by Linaro, a consortium focused on Arm-based open source development. Its repos are optimized for Qualcomm-powered devices.

Prospective users are encouraged to update to the latest mainline software version for their device and back up their data before flashing Topaz.

We suspect that there will be more devices to come over the next little while — you may want to follow Paranoid Android on Twitter for further announcements.