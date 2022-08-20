Google released Android 13 to AOSP and started rolling out the update for Pixel phones beginning August 15. As is the norm with any major software release, the big G did not immediately push the OTA to all Pixel phone users. Instead, it first made the update available to a small segment of users to ensure there were no significant issues with it before commencing a wider rollout. Now that a few days have gone by since the latest release of Android and no major problems have been reported, Google is pushing the update to all compatible Pixel phones in the US.

You can now head over to Settings > System > System Update on your Pixel and manually pull the Android 13 OTA for download by tapping the Check for update button. Until yesterday, the update did not show up despite repeatedly mashing the button as the OTA was only made available to limited users. 9to5Google reports that the Android 13 OTA is now available for all compatible Pixel phones in the US. Multiple reports on Reddit and Twitter also confirm the same. The international rollout of the OS should hopefully commence from early next week.

Depending on your phone, the download size can vary between 800MB to 1GB. The update takes a fair bit of time to install in the background, so ensure your phone has enough charge before starting with the process.

Apart from an expanded Material You color palette, Android 13 brings per-app language settings, opt-in notifications, a revamped media player, and more. It also contains over 150 bug fixes and improvements for Pixel phones. Once you install the update on your device, go through the list of the best Android 13 features you should try today and the best Android 13 tips and tricks to know everything about the OS and how to make the most of it.