Android 13 Beta 1 is here, and in addition to some brand-new visual changes like a squiggly playback bar, it's also delivering some features we've been waiting to see in action for months. Google's new QR code scanner is finally live for everyone in Quick Settings, making it faster than ever to open that online-only menu the next time you head out to a fancy restaurant.

We exclusively reported about Android's new QR code scanner back in January, and although the toggle appeared in the first developer preview, it wasn't usable just yet. Finally, with the release of Beta 1, everyone can load it from the Quick Settings menu alongside other toggles for the flashlight and smart home controls.

In some hands-on testing, this dedicated scanner feels blazing fast compared to the usual method on Android. While some might find the built-in camera tool handy — saving you from downloading a third-party app from the Play Store — it's often sluggish to actually detect and load an actionable link. Likewise, it's hidden from view, which means some users might not know it exists. While putting a toggle in Quick Settings doesn't make it front and center, it explicitly says what the tool can do.

Because this is a dedicated scanner, it's capable of grabbing links quickly, highlighting the code and placing an action button at the bottom of the screen. The tool also tells you which app it's about to open — Chrome, Maps, Phone, etc. — perfect for identifying misleading or mislabeled QR codes.

There's no Google Lens branding here — this is a straightforward utility designed to help every Android user pull up information just a little bit quicker. Unfortunately, we're still missing the lock screen shortcut we detailed a few months ago, which would make this an even quicker way of accessing this function. Mishaal Rahman at Esper.io has spotted the string for this feature, though the framework flag is currently set to false.

If you want to give it a shot, enrolling in the Android Beta Program is quick and easy. Otherwise, look for this QR code scanner — and all of the other new features in Android 13 — to arrive on phones later this year.

