Google hinted during I/O 2022 that it would introduce native support for braille displays on a future version of Android, and now the company has confirmed the feature will officially debut in the final version of Android 13. Google has confirmed it will also be available in Android 13 Beta 3, which the company says will arrive "in a few weeks."

This new feature will allow those who read braille to better use Android with support for specialist displays built into Google's screen reader software Talkback. It'll allow users to access display buttons to navigate their device's interface. There are also new shortcuts that will make it easier to jump around the interface, such as jumping to the following line in a document.

In the past, Android users have had to download another app called BrailleBack to be able to use braille displays with their smartphone or Android tablet. Braille displays are specialist devices that raise pins on a flat surface to mimic written braille, so people with blindness can interact with other devices. These devices also allow users to type in braille.

Google hasn't shared exact compatibility details for braille displays yet, but it says this new update will mean native support for "most" devices. Google notes that this is just the first step for the company with these features, and it seems like the company intends to improve them in further releases of Android.

This isn't the first time Google has taken an interest in this area, as it previously introduced a virtual keyboard through its Talkback features. You can turn these features on through the Accessibility section in Android, and that's where we expect to see this further support appear within Android 13 Beta 3. Google has also begun rolling out accessibility (a11y) tags to Play Store listings to help people with disabilities find relevant apps and games.

About The Author James Peckham (65 Articles Published) James is the Managing Editor of Android Police. He previously worked at TechRadar, and he has been covering smartphones for the best part of a decade. More From James Peckham