Despite Android 12L still being a work in progress, Google has already started making headway with Android 13. The first developer preview is out now, and as you’d expect, it’s laying the groundwork for what's to come. We’ve seen a slew of exciting new features already, including a Quick Tap flashlight toggle, a 7-day overview of the permissions used by your apps, and a clipboard automatic clearing function. That’s not all, though, as deep dives into the operating system offer a sneak peek into how Android will manage screen savers.

Google first introduced screen savers along with keyboard gesture typing and a redesigned Clock app in Android 4.2 Jelly Bean. The company called them “daydreams,” and they only ever saw a handful of significant updates. However, Google had to rename the service when Daydream — the VR platform thingy that has pretty much been dead for a while now — became a reality (no pun intended), and it settled for just “dreams.”

The folks at Esper note that Google seems to have introduced a lot of new dream-related code in Android 13’s SystemUI, indicating that significant changes could be on the way. According to the report, new classes spotted in Android 13 reveal "dream" code tweaks that allow “complications” to run on top of screen savers. For the uninitiated, complications have been a thing on Wear OS (used by watchfaces and data source apps) for a long time. They denote any information that is overlaid on the screen aside from the time — an example is the battery indicator.

Everything so far suggests that Google is clearly looking to incorporate the complications API into Android 13. However, these are still very early days, so we don’t know what kind of features we’ll be getting apart from a battery meter. One thing is sure, though: the company is planning major enhancements to Android's screen saver experience. Stay tuned to learn more about the upcoming additions with future preview build releases.

