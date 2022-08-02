Google released the initial preview of Android 13 pretty early compared to previous versions of the OS. That led many to believe that Android 13 would launch publicly for everyone earlier than usually, too. However, the latest evidence suggests that this might not be the case. While we wouldn’t have been surprised if Google launched Android 13 this month, it looks like the new version might only come out in September.

Google just released its monthly Android 13 Security Bulletin for August. In it, the company talks about details on security vulnerabilities and how devices running an Android 13 security patch level of 2022-09-01 are protected from these. This language suggests that any of the security fixes talked about in the document will only arrive in September, despite the fact that the bulletin was released right now in August.

The timing of the release notes and the fact that Android 13 will launch with the September 2022 security patch doesn’t necessarily tell us anything about Google’s plans for Pixels, though. The open-source version of Android 12 (AOSP) was also released two weeks before the update rolled out the Pixels, so it’s possible that Google will do something similar this time around again.

Google released the initial developer preview of Android 13 in February 2022. It then even published the first beta a month earlier than normally, predating the usual release during the company’s May developer conference, Google I/O.

Meanwhile, Google has just released Android 13 Beta 4 for the brand-new Pixel 6a, which further indicates that the beta program could be with us for quite some time. After all, there would be no reason to open the beta program to the 6a if the Android 13 launch was just around the corner.