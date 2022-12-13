Sony's smartphones, even if they might not be the most popular out there, still have a special charm to them, which is why so many people swear by them. Their 21:9 display is one that hasn't been imitated a lot by other smartphone manufacturers out there, and Sony's take on Android is considered by many to be one of the best out there, keeping its looks close to stock Android while including useful additions. It hasn't been long since Sony last teased that the Android 13 update would be landing on its smartphones, and now, we seem to be seeing the update make its way to its devices.

According to user reports on Reddit, Android 13 is arriving on a handful of Sony smartphones, including the Xperia 1 IV, the Xperia 5 IV, the Xperia 1 III, the Xperia 5 III, and the Xperia Pro-I. The update isn't available for everyone at the moment, but since the rollout has seemingly already kicked off, it should be a matter of days, or weeks at most, until it reaches other regions. Many users are reporting that they don't have the update even within the same region, indicating a possible staged rollout.

As for the update itself, it doesn't seem to have any heavy, overarching changes, which is pretty much what we expect from Sony updates. Sony doesn't often do hefty changes to its Android interface, and there's no reason to think Android 13 will have them either. You can expect many of the same changes that arrived at Pixel phones, including per-app language settings, deeper Material You support, and other additions. We don't have a changelog, so your best bet is to check it out by yourself if you can do so.

If you have an Xperia flagship device from the last couple of years, be on the lookout for an update coming soon to your device.