Although Android 12 delivered a massive makeover to the world's most popular operating system, not every aspect got a huge redesign. In Android 11, Google introduced some built-in media controls into the quick settings menu, making it easy to skip back and forth between songs with just a few taps. Although it didn't see any significant changes in Android 12, these playback tools are on deck to get some renovations in 2022.

It's not live in Android 13 DP1 just yet, but Mishaal Rahman at Esper.io was able to preview a new look for media controls in this year's Android update. The changes between the two widgets are immediately noticeable. Android 13's player is nearly twice as large, making room for a playback bar that lets you skim from the notification drawer, all without having to pull down for an extension. The trade-off here seems to come from the loss of album art, though as an in-development feature, it's possible artwork support simply hasn't been added yet.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

Left: Android 12L. Right: Android 13's in-development media player.

The other big shift comes from the addition of repeat and shuffle controls. These buttons could make Google's media controls even more useful — after all, if everything is accessible from your notification tray, you'll only need to open Spotify or YouTube Music to select specific songs.

This new coat of paint comes along with changes to the audio output selection screen, which is now live in Android 13 DP1. Google is also experimenting with new tap-to-transfer media sharing options, as we exclusively reported last month. It's some small changes to start the long road to Android 13, which is on track to launch late this summer.

Android 13 DP1 introduces Quick Toggle tiles for QR code reader, one-handed mode The notification shade gets busier

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email