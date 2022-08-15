The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.

In its post on The Keyword blog, Google says to expect Android 13 to come to phones and tablets from these makers (and others) "later this year."

Asus

iQOO

Motorola

OnePlus

Oppo

Realme

Samsung

Sharp

Sony

Tecno

Vivo

Xiaomi

Most of these OEMs already have Android 13 beta programs underway including Asus, Nokia, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Samsung, Sharp, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi, and one of the unlisted "others," ZTE. Lenovo also has an Android 13 beta program for its Tab P12 Pro.

Of the group, Oppo and Samsung are the most likely of the group to rush in their updates. The former has an event centered on its ColorOS 13 launch which will likely head to three devices — the Find N, FInd X5, and Find X5 Pro — plus its new Reno8 phones while Samsung is weeks into testing One UI 5 on its Galaxy S22 series of devices. The OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T are contenders to get it shortly afterwards. Less certain are the fates of the Asus Zenfone 8, Nokia XR20, and phones from the rest of the crowd.

We'll keep our eyes peeled over the next several months as the upgrades roll in and will be updating our Android 13 update tracker along the way. And even if your device never officially gets Android 13, you may be able to get it with a custom ROM.

Here's hoping Android 13 becomes the quickest version to be adopted yet.