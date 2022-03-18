Hidden features within Android 13 Developer Preview 2 have been discovered by 9to5Google, and it shows off some work the Android team is doing behind the scenes. The website enabled access to these features manually, and it has found four upgrades that aren't part of the normal DP2 package. These include a new clipboard overlay, changes to the app search bar, and a way to switch to dark mode as part of your bedtime schedule.

The Android 13 DP2 update doesn’t include these features right away. Instead, these are tools Google seems to be working on and there’s no guarantee these will arrive in Android 13’s full release. Among the new features is a new editor when you copy text to your clipboard. Once copied, you will then see an edit button that launches a slimline text editor, so you can make any changes right away. There isn’t much to the feature, but it allows you to copy the edited text or share it through a different app.

The second feature is automatic dark mode at your phone’s “Bedtime”. Dependent on your scheduling for “Bedtime” in the Digital Wellbeing app, you can now schedule that to initiate the dark theme across your whole phone's interface. Previously, your options have been to have this turn on at a specific time or for sunset for your region. This new feature may automate your bedtime routine a touch more.

Another tweak to the app search bar is being experimented on, and it brings the user interface down to the bottom of the screen rather than along the top. That should make it far easier to tap when you’re searching your phone’s apps for particular features.

Finally, one new update will bring your profile name and avatar into the status bar so you which account you're using on your device. If you share a device with many people in your household, this could be a useful feature to activate. If you don't, it's unlikely to be particularly worthwhile activating.

Source: 9to5Google

You can learn about everything the second Developer Preview has taught us about the upcoming Android 13 release here, plus we've got a guide on how to download Android 13 DP2 yourself. This guide won't tell you how to activate these specific hidden features though as they're a touch more specialist, and include more risks than your average developer beta.

Asus levels up ROG Phone 5 with Android 12 update

