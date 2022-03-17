The second and presumably last Android 13 Developer Preview release is now rolling out, following the promised monthly cadence for these early releases. Google has highlighted a handful of changes in this release, like the new notification permission, better text wrapping and line heights for some languages, and Bluetooth LE Audio support. We've spotted plenty of changes on our own, including a new media player, fresh branding for Do Not Disturb, and a ton of color choices for Material You. Phones already on Android 13 DP1 should be getting an OTA update to the new release soon, and images are now available for manual installation for the Pixel 4 and later.

The new notification permission screen.

We've known about the new notification permissions in Android 13 since last year (we even saw them in action exclusively earlier this year), but it sounds like they're live as of DP2, and developers can start to update and test their apps against it. A new API also offers downgradable permissions for apps that want to better respect customer privacy when they no longer need access to something.

Japanese text will wrap better in Android 13 DP2, and non-Latin scripts (as in: languages that don't use the letters similar to those you're reading here) will be clipped less often and positioned better. If you're used to using phonetic inputs for your language (like Japanese or Chinese), Android 13 DP2 also has a new text conversion API to make input faster.

2 Images Expand Expand

Close

Left: Improved text wrapping in Japanese. Right: reduced clipping in non-Latin scripts.

One of the biggest user-facing changes in DP2 is the redesigned media player and output picker. It's a much improved design over what we saw in Android 12, with more controls and a gorgeous artwork-based design.

Google tweaked the power and settings shortcuts in the notification drawer, making it easier than before to find and tap on each respective icon.

There's also support for color vector fonts, with system emoji now updated to use the newly supported format for fast and sharp rendering, and Bluetooth LE Audio support for improved battery life when playing audio on supported devices.

Developers are encouraged to start compatibility testing for API changes and deprecated features now. App compatibility changes can still be tested individually courtesy of that titled section in Developer Options.

As usual, if you didn't already jump on Android 13 DP1, you'll have to install DP2 manually to check it out. Until Google switches things over to beta in April, it's intentionally not a simple process — though who knows what will happen with the Android Beta Program then, now that Google is also simultaneously testing Quarterly Platform Releases with it.

We have an easy guide for how to install the Android 13 Developer Previews if you need it. However, we strongly recommend against installing any of the Developer Previews on a "daily driver" phone since these early builds can have issues. Don't install it if you aren't comfortable troubleshooting issues independently if and when things go wrong.

We're still digging through everything new inside Android 13 DP2, so keep an eye on our upcoming coverage for more information.

You can download the new developer preview release at Google's site, with images available for the Pixel 4 series, Pixel 4a series, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, and Pixel 6 series.

Here's everything new in Android 13 DP2

8 great ways to improve the Samsung Keyboard

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author