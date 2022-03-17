To go with all the other profile changes in store for this year

So far, Android 13 is all about the little changes, offering small refinements and quality of life improvements over last year's upgrade. We already knew Google was working on offering a much-improved guest mode, complete with a selectable list of preloaded apps. Now, with Android 13 DP2, we're getting our first look at a redesigned profile creation screen.

As spotted by Mishaal Rahman of Esper.io, these changes are a relatively subtle touch, but they do a great job in making profiles look a little more modern. The dedicated menu screen actually looks identical to Android 12 — it's the creation screen that has a new style.

Android 12's profile creation screen

Once you tap "Add user," you're greeted with a new "User info" box. It still has a space for the person's name, but the profile picture space now takes up much more space, appearing prominently above the text entry field.

Android 13's profile creation screen.

While older software versions limit you to selecting an image or taking a photo, this new screen has a full splash screen for choosing an avatar to represent someone. It's nothing fancy, but Google has added some basic color icons in addition to pre-existing photos, letting you add a coat of paint to your profile select screen without being forced to use a real-life image. Once the icon is selected, you can return to Android's user creation screen to finish up.

Google's newfound focus on tablets has made multi-user support more crucial than ever, and this is just another step towards an improved experience. Android 13 DP2 is chock full of small changes that'll make the lives of users everywhere a whole lot easier, so make sure to follow along for all the latest updates. If you're willing to try out some early software on your own, installing Google's developer previews isn't too hard.

