Android's built-in screen recorder might not have much general appeal, but it's one of the best tools we've got in our belt when documenting changes, and not having to rely on an external app to do it has been fantastic. It's a small annoyance, but the Android 12L update removed the (hopefully self-explanatory) "show touches on screen" toggle when recording something on your display. Thankfully, it's back in Android 13 DP2.

This little disappearing act lasted for a few weeks on Pixels across releases, but it isn't the first time the feature has come and gone. Google tested it for a little while in Android 10 before removing it, debuting formally with Android 11.

Although it's here in Android 13 DP2, we have to assume it will return in a future Android 12/12L update as well, now that Google has clearly ironed out whatever issues it had. We can confirm the option is still missing on QPR3 Beta 1, which Google is currently testing in the Android Beta Program.

From Left to right: Android 12, Android 12L, Android 13 DP1

The option to "show touches on the screen" was still available in developer settings, but that required that one manually enable and disable that feature separately from starting a screen recording itself — a minor inconvenience but a little annoying. While the utility might seem to be limited, if you're recording a walkthrough for a friend or parent on how to enable a feature or set something up, it came in handy for them to visibly see where you're tapping. And for us at Android Police, it lets us document changes that require interaction more clearly.

Again, it's still not there in stable Android 12L yet, but we have to assume it will be soon.

We have an easy-to-follow guide if you'd like to know how to install Android 13 DP2, but keep in mind you'll need to be willing to troubleshoot issues when and if things go wrong — this is pre-beta. And you can keep up with all our Android 13-related coverage as we dig up more details.

