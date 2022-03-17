Today is another milestone in the development of Android 13 with the release of the second developer preview. Yes, it seems like we just had an Android release, but that was the unusual mid-season bump to 12L. Android 13 is the big update for 2022, and Google is adding even more privacy functionality. The new DP adds a Quick Settings shortcut to your privacy controls and security settings.

The Security and Privacy button (spotted by Esper's Mishaal Rahman) should be available in the Quick Settings after you get on the latest version, but it doesn't do much yet. It won't turn anything on or off, but it will link you to a new menu with toggles for the mic, camera, and location access. It makes sense, then, that the button is labeled "Check status." Below the toggles, the new menu also gives you a link to the phone's Security settings.

It's possible Google intends to group all these toggles together so you don't have to waste space in the Quick Settings UI, but it's hard to say as the menu looks pretty unfinished right now (see above). If Google holds to its schedule, this will be the last preview build. The upcoming beta will probably make this menu's purpose clearer. If you want to check DP2 out on your Pixel, you can install it in a few minutes.

