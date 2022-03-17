What's the best way to navigate your way around an Android device: gestures or buttons? Wars have been fought over less. As we're testing the waters of today's new Android 13 DP2 release, one upcoming change that's been uncovered reveals work towards yet another nav option, in the form of a simplified button interface for children.

When enabled, this “kids mode” replaces the back triangle and home circle of the existing three-button navigation interface with a couple throwback designs — “back” is now once again a proper arrow with a tail and all, and “home” returns to the skeuomorphic shaped-like-an-actual-house look we saw Google drop years ago with the release of Android Lollipop.

Right now in DP2, this interface isn't yet accessible, but Mishaal Rahman was able to manually activate it in order to share the glimpse you see here. Even when enabled, it's worth noting that the interface seems to require a tablet-sized screen to operate, so this may not be intended for phones — though at this early stage, it's hard to say with much confidence what might change.

We can at least infer a little about its operation and the intention behind this mode from what we're able to see now. The lack of any “recents” button might suggest an effort to lock down access and keep kids focused on a core set of curated apps. And that new-yet-old-school “home” design sure reminds us of the interface from Google Kids Space, another tablet-focused UI for children.

Hopefully we'll get a slightly better look at how this all works in a future Android 13 release. If you're interested in getting your hands on the software, you can install Android 13 DP2 on your Pixel phone today with the help of our guide, and make sure you stay on top of our developing A13 coverage.

Android 13 DP2 is out now, giving Pixels another glimpse at upcoming changes Available for the Pixel 4 and later

