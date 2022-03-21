We keep finding tons of new things in Android 13 Developer Preview 2, and the latest one will be a boon for those who need to rely on accessibility services to use their devices. The magnifying tool has finally received a “follow typing” option that makes the magnification area automatically follow text as you’re writing.

The new option, spotted by Esper’s Mishaal Rahman, sits in system settings under Accessibility > Magnification, where it shows up as a new entry that previously didn’t exist under Android 12 or earlier Android 13 previews. It’s as self-explanatory as it can get, and you can see it in action in the tweet embedded above. As you type, the magnification area automatically adjusts, helping you see what you’re doing without you ever having to lift your fingers to move the area manually.

The movements feel janky at the moment, but that might just be because it’s the very first implementation of the feature, part of a developer preview. Google might very well improve it before Android 13 goes stable.

If you’re interested in giving this and other new features a try for yourself, we’ve got a guide on how to install Android 13 DP2 yourself. Just keep in mind that as with any pre-release software, you could run into serious issues, so it’s best not to install it on your phone unless you have a spare device with stable software.

