Surprise! The second developer preview for Android 13 is here. It's predictably not looking like a seismic change, but as per usual, there are plenty of little changes to get excited about. One such little change: the Vibration & haptics menu's been updated with new options — and better visibility for an old one.

The updated Vibration & haptics menu puts the Vibrate first then ring gradually option front and center — previously, it was tucked behind the Vibrate for calls option. But the bigger news is two new sliders: one for the vibration intensity of your phone's alarms, and one the vibration intensity of media. We tried out the media slider and it doesn't seem to do anything yet, but it's easy to imagine it could be tied to vibration in mobile games in the future.

Old (left) vs. new (right) vibration & haptics menus.

Hungry for more juicy Android 13 news? Check out our ongoing coverage. Interested in taking the new beta for a spin yourself? Check out our handy how-to.

Thanks: Nick Cipriani

