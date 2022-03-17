We're covering another in a series of design tweaks that Android 13 Developer Preview 2 has brought about. It concerns shrinkage.

Most notifications appear on the lock screen with header text and its contents, truncated. But notifications which have been classed into the silent channel — take a look at how to do that here — will only have a bar showing the app's name and icon with the option to expand or, if the list overflows, just their apps' icons appear in a bottom, full-length row. DP2 shrinks that bar down to solely fit the number of icons it needs to show.

Left: Android 12; right: Android 13 DP2.

You may not be able to change the size of that bar, but it'll be easy to change the size of other UI elements with DP2. Stay with Android Police for more coverage as Android 13 progresses along the development route.

Thanks: Eduardo

