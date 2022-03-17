Android 13's first Developer Preview didn't exactly pack in new features and APIs to sink our teeth into, but Android 13 DP2 is making up for it and then some. One of the biggest complaints about Material You's dynamic colors is that for most wallpapers and themes, they're too faded (or not pale enough). We know the process is much, much more complex than it seems and sat down with Google's James O'Leary about exactly how Material You and its dynamic colors work. And with Android 13, it seems we'll get 300% more choices with Material You dynamic color styles.

While they're not easy to turn on in DP2, the four theme styles we reported on back in January are there, just waiting to turn your soft system theme into something more vibrant. The system is still built around the Dynamic color system taking one color from your wallpaper and then spinning up a table of color values to plug in across the Android system, a growing number of apps, and your Material You-compatible widgets.

The Material You theme on your Pixel today? That's Tonal Spot, the default theme that straddles the divide between bold and muted colors, and Vibrant is darn near identical to it, save for some slightly stronger accent color choices. I find Vibrant picks much more complementary accent colors as opposed to Tonal Spot's more distant — and sometimes discordant — accent colors. Expressive goes even further with the outlandish accents, selecting colors not always in the wallpaper. This creates more contrast between assets like the start and reset buttons on the Timer widget and the numbers on the Analog Clock widget.

And then there was Spritz.

It's a shame the most eyecatching style name belongs to the literally dullest theme. Spritz cranks down the saturation on the entire Material You palette, giving you greyscale values with the barest hints of colors mixed in to subtly complement your wallpaper's colors. If you're a monochromatic kind of person, this will turn off those garish colors and give you a consistent palette no matter what wallpaper you set.

Given that Dynamic color is required for phones shipping with Android 12 and 13, the option for these four theme styles will hopefully allow users to get closer to their ideal theme without having to use root solutions or apps like Repainter. (Not that Repainter isn't fantastic, by the way, it is.) If you're itching to get your hands on the new themes (once they're able to be turned on), installing the Developer Preview on your Pixel isn't the daunting task you might think. Just don't do it on your primary phone; DPs are prone to bugs.

While we wait for Material You dynamic color styles to get a switch in the Settings app, we've got plenty of time to dig through everything else Android 13 DP2 brought to the party.

